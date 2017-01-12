Local News
BC Poverty Rate
3 hours ago
An independent policy think tank says there's no reason why B-C should have such a high poverty rate. Seth Klein with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the poverty rate is 13.2 per cent -- the second highest in the country. Klein says the province has relied too much on addressing poverty through its job...
Leonard Wins NDP Nomination
3 hours ago
A former Courtenay city councilor captured the N-D-P nomination in the Courtenay-Comox riding this past weekend. Ronna-Rae Leonard plans to advocate for families, seniors and the environment. B-C voters are scheduled to head to the polls on May 9th.
Sunken Trawler Near Powell River
3 hours ago
R-C-M-P are looking for the owner of a 12-meter trawler that was intentionally run around north of Powell River. Three men were taken to hospital and one man was arrested after the vessel sank in a marina. Coast Guard officials say crews have been working to contain a fuel leak and they'll attempt to remove the vessel...
Fully Cook Oysters
3 hours ago
B-C Centre for Disease Control is investigating following an outbreak of illness associated with consuming undercooked oysters. Dr. Eleni Galanis says more than 70 cases of illness have been reported since early December and more are expected. Galanis says people need to cook oysters thoroughly at a temperature of 90 degrees...