More Wintry Weather Blankets The Region
7 hours ago
             People will be digging out on Monday after another dump of snow. Parts of the region have been blanketed by as much as 15 centimetres. Stewart Westwood with Emcon Services advises motorists on the highways to slow down and drive to the conditions. He says roads in the outlying areas will be...
WestJet Emergency Landing
7 hours ago
             Some scary moments for passengers on board a WestJet flight from Mexico to Comox on Saturday after smoke was detected inside the cabin. Emergency crews were on scene at Y-Q-Q as a precaution. No one was hurt. The aircraft resumed service on Sunday.
2016 Comox Valley Real Estate Sales
8 hours ago
              Comox Valley is coming off one of its best years ever for real estate sales. Realtor Marty Douglas says the Comox Valley had 2055 sales last year. That's about 200 shy of the 2007 record. Average price of a house last year was 413-thousand dollars -- up 14 per cent from the year before.
