Local News
Turbines Set To Be Installed At John Hart Generating Station
7 hours ago
Work is set to get underway on the installation of the first of three turbines as part of the John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project. B-C Hydro's Stephen Watson says the plan is to have one of the units ready by the spring of next year. Watson says the turbines will provide enough electricity to power about 80-thousand...
Kinder Morgan Pipeline Expansion Challenge
7 hours ago
Two advocacy groups are asking for a judicial review of the environmental assessment certificate granted by the province to Kinder Morgan Canada's 6.8-billion-dollar pipeline project. Democracy Watch and PIPE UP Network want B-C's Supreme Court to reverse the government's decision to approve the proposed Trans Mountain...
Lose The Booze Challenge
7 hours ago
People are encouraged to take the "Lose the Booze" challenge this month in support of the B-C Cancer Foundation. President and C-E-O Sarah Roth says the idea is to trade your spirits or wine for pop or water while raising funds for cancer research. You can join the month-long challenge by registering at www.losethebooze.ca...
Mosque Shooting Vigils
Jan 31, 2017
Thousands of Canadians attended vigils in cities across the country, one night after six men were shot dead and 19 others were wounded while attending evening prayers at a Quebec City mosque. On Parliament Hill, Governor General David Johnston told a crowd in the biting Ottawa cold that Canadians must come together when...