Local News
Food Prices Expected To Rise
Jan 27, 2017
A food expert says Canadians can expect to pay more at the grocery store this year. Dr. Sylvain Charlebois says Presdient Trump's tough talk on migration could lead to higher prices. He expects expects meats and vegetables to increase four to six per cent, while other products will remain the same or rise slightly
US Border Wall
Jan 27, 2017
A political commentator isn't surprised that Donald Trump is making good on his promise to build a border wall - between the U-S and Mexico. Allan Warnke says it was one of Trump's main pledges during the U-S election campaign. Warnke believes that building the wall is part of Trump's plan to re-negotiate the North American...
Seal Pup Rescued
Jan 27, 2017
Vancouver Aquarium officials say a northern fur seal pup is being nursed back to health after being rescued off the coast of Vancouver Island. Lindsaye Akhurst -- manager of the aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre -- says the pup was emaciated and dehydrated when it arrived, but it is doing better now. The aquarium...
Air Quality Advisory
Jan 26, 2017
An air quality advisory and open burning restrictions have been issued for the Comox Valley. People with chronic underlying medical conditions are being told to avoid strenuous activties because of the high concentration of fine particles in the air.Open burning is banned within 15 kilometres of Courtenay City Hall........